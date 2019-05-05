If Nostradamus' predictions for 2019 are true, we're in for a terrible year.

All the way back in the 1500s, there lived a French dude named Michel de Nostredame, or Nostradamus as he’s better known. Chances are you’ve heard of him.

Nostradamus was a bit of a gloomy chap, but the doctor-turned-astrologer-and-seer soon gained quite the reputation for his clairvoyant abilities, and even had royal support in the form of Catherine de’ Medici who was married to King Henry II.

But he didn’t just write any old horoscopes. In 1555, Nostradamus wrote a book called Les Prophéties which contained 942 rather morbid predictions for the future, written in four-lined poems, or quatrains.

Nearly 500 years later, people are still obsessed with the predictions, claiming they foreshadowed historical events like the rise of Hitler, the atomic bomb and even the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

But we’ve got some bad news. If his predictions for 2019 are correct, than it’s going to be an awful year. Sorry.

Here’s what he wrote:

What are Nostradamus’ predictions for 2019?

As with anything astrological, everything’s open to interpretation. Nostradamus didn’t specify his quatrains to a specific point in time (they never do), so be sure to take these ‘predictions’ with a [very generous] pinch of salt.

World War Three and the assassination of Donald Trump.

According to the Express, we could be on the brink of WWIII.

Before you panic too much, people have been anticipating this since 2002, but it’s yet to happen.

In one quatrain, the seer writes there will be “seven and fifty [57] peaceful years” between WWII and WWIII, but judging by this time line, WWIII should have started in 2002, not 17 years later in 2019. A man named David S. Montaigne even wrote a book titled Nostradamus: World War III 2002, but alas, the title seems a bit redundant now…

Speaking to the Express, psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker interpreted Nostradamus’ words to mean there could be an assassination attempt made on President Donald Trump’s life, but only after he wins the next US presidential election which is slated for November 3, 2020.

“I feel Trump will have a second term but Nostradamus’s predicted an assassination attempt will be in the second term,” he said.

For the sake of US politics and Donald Trump’s life, let’s hope that Hamilton-Parker has interpreted it wrong on both counts.