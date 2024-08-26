A tambourine, threatening texts and a cricket bat: Oasis' Noel and Liam Gallagher's 15-year feud.

In case you missed it, the rumour mill is flying that an Oasis reunion is on the cards.

Speculation comes as brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, both members of the Mancunian rock band, shared a clip of the date 27.08.24 in the Oasis logo style, along with '8am'.

At Liam's headline set at Reading Festival on Sunday he sang Oasis track 'Half The World Away', dedicating it to his brother Noel.

For the uninitiated, this is big news in the music world.

Sure, reunions happen all the time, but if you had a bingo card, this would be the one reunion no one would expect. Why? Because these two brothers have publicly despised each other with a burning passion for decades.

The media have fastidiously chronicled their famous feud since the band split, with both brothers lashing out periodically.

For example, back in 2019, Noel, 52, gave an interview to The Guardian, where he made it clear there would be no reconciliation with Liam, 46, anytime soon.

“I liked my mum until she gave birth to Liam,” Noel brutally admitted.

“I can’t stand his voice,” he later added.

Noel also accused his brother of making “unsophisticated music” because he’s an “unsophisticated man”.

Yep, we all thought there was no going back from any of that.