Apparently, mascara is over. Here’s what replacing it.

Last week, there was an article written by Glamour UK questioning whether mascara was 'out' for 2024. Yes, mascara! The one desert island makeup product most of us wouldn't dare part with.

According to the viral piece, gone are the days of spidery, full mascara-coated lashes that promise everything from 'LIFT!' to 'LENGTH!', 'VOLUME!' and everything in between. Apparently a new era is signalling a rebrand of minimal makeup — and mascara, the GOAT of our makeup kit, is noticeably absent.

The replacement? 'Naked lashes'.

Video via Mamamia

Read: No mascara. No glue-on falsies. No statement extensions. Just soft, fluffy natural lashes — subtle curl optional. Because in 2024, lashes are noticeable, natural and ever-so subtly lifted to enhance your eyes and features.

If you're wondering how this... happened... it's not necessarily a sudden shift. Rather, it's something that's been going on for a while now — and it comes down to several things. Most notably, the 'clean makeup' and minimal 'no-makeup' makeup movement.

You see, we're in an era of acceptance and inclusivity — and the days of heavy makeup and concealing our skin's texture are also, arguably, over.