'It ripped right out of my body': 4 things I wish I knew before getting my nipple pierced.

When I decided to finally get my nipple pierced, it was a power move.

I did it to empower myself. I was about a year out from my first relationship, which was abusive in many ways, and left me with my fair share of trauma.

In the time following that relationship, I’d delved into a dedicated project of falling head over heels in love with myself. It was a really beautiful time for me to recuperate and reestablish my self-confidence and femininity.

And what better way to reclaim my self-love, and my body again, than by getting a sexy piercing in celebration?

After plenty of research, and being well-educated in my options, I did it. I bit the bullet and got my right nipple pierced — and it all started out fine. Until it wasn’t.

But here are some details I wish I knew about before getting a steel bar through my right nip.

1. The shape of your nipple makes a difference.

When it came to choosing which nipple to pierce… how do I say this? I chose the one that looked the weirdest.

I’ve questioned since puberty if I have weird looking nipples… there’s not much definition between my areolas and nipples. Simply, my nipple-area looks very different from Kate Winslet’s in Titanic, any set of boobs on every HBO show, and most breasts in porn videos.

I thought I would like my right nip a better with a sexy metal bar through it. The thing is, my lack of defined nipple made it harder to pierce at the end of the day. Truthfully? I should have pierced the more defined nipple.

The piercing, which was professionally done (no question about that) went through more of the nipple/areola area than I thought it would.