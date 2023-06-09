'My best friend Molly died in the prime of her life. Here's what it's taught me.'

My best friend Molly died from Stage 4 breast cancer in 2019. We made a podcast about her end-of-life journey, Dying For Sex, where listeners were allowed full access into Molly's most personal thoughts, emotions and spiritual evolution over her final months (intertwined with a bunch of stories about the dozens of guys she dated after her diagnosis... spoiler alert: that's the "sex" part!)

Sadly, Molly wasn't the first person close to me who has died, but her death changed me in a way the others didn't. Since her passing, I've talked about death more than I could ever imagine.

Molly allowed me to be completely present and connected to her during a process that was both beautiful and tragic. What a gift. Being so open and vulnerable together as her time slipped by allowed our friendship to deepen to a whole new level.

I miss her like crazy, but after she died, I felt a spiritual closeness with her I had never felt before with anyone. Like really close. I mean, before she died, she would tease that she was going to haunt me. And I warned her, "No poltergeist crap!" She's listened, mostly. One time about a year ago, she appeared in my bedroom in the middle of the night. I scolded her out loud and haven't had a visit since. Fingers crossed.