This post deals with abuse and might be triggering for some readers.



In the months before her death of metastatic breast cancer, Molly Kochan was "vibrating and alive". That's how her friend, Nikki Boyer, describes it.

"I saw her processing things, and getting excited about life, and being excited about how she looked and felt in the world," she told Mamamia's No Filter podcast.

This life-facing, life-affirming enthusiasm of Molly's came from sex. Lots of sex. With strangers.

Listen to Nikki's chat with Mia Freedman about Molly, her own struggles and the stories they never got to tell. Post continues after podcast.





After receiving a terminal diagnosis in August 2015, the Los Angeles woman had left her 15-year marriage in search of the intimacy she'd long craved.

She and Nikki charted the resulting "sexcapades" through their podcast, Dying for Sex, which was released in February, 2020, close to one year on from Molly's death.

It's so far had more than 5 million downloads.

Over six episodes, the pair documented and dissected her nearly 200 hookups; from the German model with a foot fetish, to the man who found it erotic to be kicked repeatedly in the crotch, and the one who she made out with while he was in full clown costume — makeup and all.

It became more than just last-hurrah, a dying woman's 'f**ket' list. It was a means through which Molly was able to reclaim her body from cancer and from the abuse she'd experienced as a seven-year-old girl. But it was also a way she came to understand humanity; her own and others'.