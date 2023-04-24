How to revive a fading friendship. And whether you should even try.

There are the friendships that happen over coffee or cocktails, on lunch breaks or at the school gate.

Then there are the ones that exist entirely within a text message thread. The ones that crawl along, sustained by an irregular drip-feed of memes, links, and warm takes on Married At First Sight.

It’s a normal product of modern life; a collision of crowded schedules and the often-shallow, quick-fire nature of mobile communication. Throw in the isolation of a pandemic, and you’ve got a recipe for a friendship crumble.

The fading friendship is one of the many subjects Rebecca Sparrow, Lise Carlaw and Sarah Wills tackle in their podcast The Friendship Project — a six-part audio series about finding your tribe as an adult.

Speaking to Mamamia’s No Filter podcast, Sparrow said that even before COVID-19, friendships were on the decline and now we’re deprioritising them more and more.

“We put relationships in some kind of hierarchy, with romantic relationships at the top — as if that's the be-all and end-all — family in the middle, and friendships are at the bottom,” she said. “They are the first thing we cut when life is busy.”

Watch: Best friends, translated. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Even once-strong friendships can fizzle to the occasional text message, or clicking the love-heart reaction on social media posts.

But can’t that be enough? In Sparrow’s view, no.

“What happens is that you don't have any in-depth conversations. Then you find out they were in hospital six months ago, or they went through some big event, and you didn't know,” she said.

Sparrow’s co-host, Sarah Wills, notes that the longer you go without having proper conversations, the more inclined you are to put them off. That’s usually due to the guilt that you’ve neglected the relationship, plus the knowledge that each other’s news only compounds with every skipped call.

“It just feels like this bigger-than-Ben-Hur activity that you have to do,” she said.

So how do you get things back on track?

How to revive a fading friendship.

But first another question: should you?