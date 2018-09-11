The story that proves the Nicole theory of friendship is 100% true.

No.

That attitude just won’t do.

And that, Hickey says, is why every group needs a Nicole.

“Nicole comes in and she’s like: ‘Righto girls, this is what we’re doing! Buffet finishes at 10, you want to get there before 9:30, that’s when they stop cooking the pancakes, you want to get in on those pancakes, they’re good pancakes.

“The first bus leaves from the hotel at 10:15, we’re going to be on that bus for a morning of shopping.

“I booked us in for lunch at this place. Here’s the menu if you want to have a look so you know what to order before we get there.’”

Nicole is organised, she’s efficient, she’s productive.

There is precisely nothing Nicole hasn’t thought of.

“If you’re wondering who Nicole is…” Hickey continues, speaking to her live audience, “If you’re here in a group, Nicole booked the tickets.”

The Nicole theory of friendship, however, was just a theory.

Until now.

You see, last week a man named Carlos Zetina met a woman from Holland named Nicole. Nicole, a student from the University of Calgary, had a conversation with Carlos at a bar, and gave him her number.

But when Carlos tried to contact Nicole, it turned out she had “accidentally” given Carlos the wrong number.

What a shame!

She definitely meant to give him the right one!

Don’t you hate it when you mistakenly get your own number wrong.