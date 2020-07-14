For years, Nicole Thea shared her life on YouTube. This week, she died 8 months pregnant.

In April, Nicole Thea uploaded a video to YouTube sharing some big, personal news.
She was pregnant with her first child, and she and her partner Global Boga were very excited.
"The first time I felt a kick I cried a bit," she said, with Boga joking throughout the video about his theory it was a boy.
On Instagram she continued to share her happiness, writing "I'm finally creating a beautiful, little human inside of me".
"Can't believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml (love of my life)."
👶🏾👣 We can’t hide this any longer, secrets out.. GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet. I’m finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me. Can’t believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml. Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father. We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends 🥺 Mummy and Daddy can’t wait to love, hold and cherish you for ever and ever 🥺💕. #22weeks __ Btw I’m team girl 🤣
In their video announcement, she talked about how Boga wasn't able to join her for scans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said she hoped restrictions would have eased by the time she was ready to give birth.
The London YouTuber and her unborn child, who she planned to name Reign, passed away on Saturday, July 11.
"To all Nicole's friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning," a statement from her family, uploaded to her Instagram account, read.
To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning. Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx