No but seriously, what the hell is happening in this Nick Xenophon ad?

Politicians in this country need to be taken seriously. Plain and simple.

But then they go and do something completely and utterly weird that leaves us wondering why anyone would ever elect them to make really important decisions that’ll affect our futures.

Nick Xenophon’s first election campaign ad for the South Australian election is one of those things.

If you haven’t seen it, well, here it is…

There are a great number of things we do not compute about this ad, which is airing ahead of the SA state election on March 17.

Let’s recap them.

First, there’s the whole Xenophon being – very poorly – super imposed onto the outside of Adelaide airport. In the opening seconds, we see two unsuspecting Adeladians on their way somewhere (probably Melbourne, let’s be real). Only they seem to be walking backwards – because “the state is going backwards”.

Hmmm. But is it? Because those people are actually walking forward and it’s just being played in rewind?

Oh Jesus then you realise Xenophon is rapping. This whole ad is a rap.

After Dean’s truly horrendous performance on Monday night’s Married At First Sight, did we not establish precisely no one sounds good rapping?

Then we cut to a choir of middle aged people (OK there are a couple of millennial in there too) singing:

We’re the best/we’re SA Best/ Come on and put us to the test.

Make a change in the NICK of time/Forget the rest/Vote SA Best.