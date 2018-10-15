What we weren't shown on TV during Nick Cummins' interview on The Project last night.

Watching Nick Cummins on The Sunday Project last night, it didn’t take an expert to identify that this was a man mentally exhausted – broken – in many ways, from the turmoil of his experience as The Bachelor.

The 31-year-old rugby star, who is known for his upbeat and quirky personality, looked visibly shaken, choosing his words carefully and seemingly fighting back tears as he thoughtfully explained his decision to walk away from the franchise without choosing a contestant – a decision which resulted in a vicious pile-on from the Australian public and tabloids.

Just days after returning from Papua New Guinea, where he was accosted by A Current Affair at his hotel, Nick appeared on The Project for the second time since The Bachelor’s sensational finale aired.

The Honey Badger chats about his low mental space during the show, knocks some tabloid headlines on the head, plus he has a message for Brittany and Sophie. #TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/cDA1aNIRfr — The Project (@theprojecttv) October 14, 2018

Now, the Daily Mail is reporting the segment was pre-recorded, despite initial advertisements suggesting it would be live.

The publication reports that panel member Tommy Little addressed the studio audience after the recording, telling them Nick’s nerves had almost led to him pulling the plug on the appearance altogether.

He told spectators: “Honestly he’s a beautiful man! It’s the most depressed he’s been. It was heartbreaking to see.”

“He was genuinely so nervous… he wouldn’t have been able to do the interview live I don’t think. Otherwise he would have probably freaked out and said f**k on-air!” he added.

Mamamia contacted The Project’s publicity team this morning to confirm Tommy’s comments, but has not yet received a response.

During the interview, Nick revealed details of the dark mental space he was left in six months ago when filming of the Bachelor ended, after he’d been thrown into an artificial environment and told to find love whilst having to keep his emotions to himself.