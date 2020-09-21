The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday September 22.

SA and QLD open their borders up to NSW.

South Australia will open its border to New South Wales residents for the first time in months.

Subject to no community transmission on Tuesday, the South Australian border will open from Thursday.

People arriving in South Australia from NSW will no longer be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

#BREAKING SA will open border with NSW from midnight tomorrow @abcadelaide pic.twitter.com/bwAFNTznot — Isabel Dayman (@IsabelDayman) September 22, 2020

"SA Health has all the necessary information with regard to that case over the weekend,” said SA Premier Steven Marshall.

"The high level of cooperation between SA Health and NSW Health has given us all the confidence that this is the right decision," he added.

Queensland will also shift its border zone 100km further south from next weekend, throwing open the door to residents in five more NSW council areas, including Byron Bay.

Residents of Byron Shire, Ballina, the city of Lismore, Richmond Valley, including Casino and Evans Head, Glen Innes and 41 other NSW postcodes will be added to the Queensland-NSW border bubble from 1am on October 1.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says 125,000 more NSW residents will be able to travel freely in her state and Queensland residents will also be able to visit far northern NSW.

"These areas have a lot in common with Queensland," she said.

"They usually do a lot of their business in Queensland so we believe that this is the right measure to take and we have also been in contact with the NSW authorities to advise them of this today as well."

She said travel restrictions on residents from wider NSW, including Sydney, would be reviewed at the end of the month.

Alleged paedophile Malka Leifer to be extradited back to Australia to face charges.

A court in Jerusalem has ruled former Melbourne principal Malka Leifer can be extradited back to Australia to face 74 charges of sexual abuse.