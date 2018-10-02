News
politics

"He loved Hazel and he was perpetually unfaithful." Blanche d'Alpuget on falling in love with Bob Hawke.

Brielle Burns
politics

Mr Morrison, I lost my home to bushfire. Your thoughts and prayers are not enough.

The Conversation
politics

Just 18 things Alan Jones has said that are far worse than Jacinda Ardern calling him a 'git'.

Chelsea McLaughlin
politics

She climbed 40m then had to... slide down: Mamamia recaps Pauline Hanson's trip to Uluru.

Chelsea McLaughlin
politics

MH17, Putin and sexism: The 5 best moments from Julie Bishop's interview with Andrew Denton.

Chelsea McLaughlin
politics

Tara hitchhiked to her first meeting with a book publisher. She's now an award-winning author.

Jessica Wang
politics

Barnaby Joyce is struggling to support two families on a salary of $211,000. This is his uncensored money diary.

Clare Stephens
politics

"It rests with each of us." After the Adam Goodes documentary aired, Waleed Aly set a challenge for all Australians, & more in News in 5.

Chelsea McLaughlin
Australian Politics

news

The Coalition have won the election. Here's what they've promised.

opinion

A few things to know about the "Health Australia Party" before you vote.

news

John Oliver just went Clive Palmer and how embarrassing for all of us.

opinion

Pauline Hanson can cry as much as she likes on television, but she is not the victim here.

politics

"That's the truth." Why Australia's gun laws matter to the NRA.

news

"Australians trust Ita." PM Scott Morrison announces Ita Buttrose as the next ABC chair.

politics

This week, four female MPs helped defeat the government and save asylum seekers' lives.

politics

The independent women vying to topple the government.

news

Andrew Broad resigns as assistant minister following sex scandal claims.

politics

What we should be discussing in parliament, instead of what a woman is wearing.

news

When Angela Merkel met Scott Morrison, she held a piece of paper. Then photographers zoomed in.

politics

"It's 2018 for heaven's sake." Sarah Hanson-Young responds to offensive image of her body.

opinion

A reminder of all the things that led to One Nation's new poster boy, Mark Latham. 

explainer

Should Aussie war veterans get special treatment on flights?

kids

The little-known story behind Kerryn Phelps’ youngest daughter, Gabi.

politics

Media commentator Jane Caro is now eyeing Tony Abbott's federal seat.

celebrity

Scott Morrison met Prince Harry and was just everyone's embarrassing uncle.

politics

"Absolute fools": Why Pauline Hanson unleashed during an interview on Today.

opinion

'Australia shouldn't become a republic when the royals have been so great for us.'

news

At last. Schools will no longer be able to expel kids for being LGBTQI.

news

3 million hectares turned to ash: The devastation of the NSW bushfires, as seen from above.

Belinda Jepsen
news

The PM is finally coming home. 10-year-old Izzy and hundreds of others have been waiting for him.

Gemma Bath
news

Geoffrey and Andrew spent hours fighting the NSW bushfires. Last night they lost their lives.

Gemma Bath
news

To the hundreds of volunteer firefighters who won't get to knock off this Christmas, thank you.

Gemma Bath
news

Two volunteer firefighters have died fighting an emergency level blaze in south west Sydney, & more in News in 5.

Gemma Bath
explainer

At the beginning of the year, these women had everything ahead of them.

Gemma Bath
news

'Like showering in an ashtray.' For 77 days, an entire NSW town has had no clean drinking water. 

Belinda Jepsen
true crime

Lois Riess' husband was found shot dead in a bathroom. Weeks later, so was her lookalike.

Belinda Jepsen
explainer

A risk to thousands of animals: The "horror show" of drilling the Great Australian Bight.

Gemma Bath
news

Donald Trump has become the third US president in history to be impeached.

AAP
opinion

OPINION: If our Prime Minister was a woman, his family holiday would be unthinkable.

Holly Wainwright
news

Tuesday was Australia's hottest day on record with an average temperature 40.9C, & more in News in 5.

Gemma Bath
news

"I can never forgive you." Yesterday, a 13-year-old girl bravely faced her attacker in court.

Gemma Bath
explainer

The myth of "abortion reversal" landed three women in hospital.

Jessie Stephens
news

Jesse and his family were in New Zealand to celebrate his dad's birthday. He is the only survivor.

Gemma Bath
news

Joshua Coombes started cutting hair for people sleeping rough. It became a global movement.

Belinda Jepsen
news

A record-breaking heatwave is making its way across Australia with temperatures set to exceed 40C, & more in News in 5.

Billi Fitzsimons
news

OPINION: 'Mobile phone bans are making our kids irrelevant in the world they're growing into.'

Jane Mueller
news

A very serious investigation into where the bloody hell Prime Minister Scott Morrison is.

Chelsea McLaughlin
opinion

"My entire life I've been asked: how Aboriginal are you? The answer is always the same."

Marlee Silva