Scarlett Oliver received the '22 hat' at Taylor Swift's Sydney Era's show. She's just passed away.

The little girl who went viral when she received the '22' hat from Taylor Swift during one of the singer's Sydney concerts earlier this year has passed away.

Nine-year-old Scarlett Oliver had an aggressive form of brain cancer called high-grade glioma, which has no cure. Her stepmother Natalie posted the news to her Instagram with a quote from Scarlett's father.

"My Angel, so strong, so brave, so beautiful ❤️

"Nothing will ever be the same again.

"Don't forget me and please find a way to let me know you are ok. Goodnight baby, I love you - Dad 😢

"It's just not fair."