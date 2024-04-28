Erica Hay was found dead after a house fire. Police are treating it as murder.

Her name was Erica Hay.

Erica was a 30-year-old mother of four whose body was found in a burnt-out house after a fire in Perth's southern suburbs on Friday, April 26.

Firefighters were called to the Warnbro home in the early hours of Friday morning, where her body discovered. Police are treating the death as suspicious, with Acting Detective Superintendent David Gorton saying, "Any death is a tragic event but when people are murdered, it does have a lasting impact on family, friends and the broader community."

Paramedics took two other occupants of the home, a 35-year-old man and a three-year-old girl, to Rockingham Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

A friend of Erica's friend who has known the young mum since childhood, Amanda Broad, told 9NEWS Erica was a "beautiful and caring" person.

"I'll never get over her smile and her laugh, she was the goofiest person you'd ever meet," she said.

According to the Australian Femicide Watch by Sherele Moody, Erica is the 32st woman to be allegedly murdered in Australia this year.