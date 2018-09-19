'Despite me asking them not to, my parents won't stop kissing my baby.'

Grandparents can’t help themselves. They just have to have a cuddle.

But what happens when a new mum isn’t happy with the way her parents are touching her baby, because she thinks it’s not hygienic?

This is the dilemma facing a mother on Mumsnet.

The woman has a seven-week-old baby, and she doesn’t want anyone touching the little boy till they’ve washed their hands and used sanitiser. Even after that, she doesn’t want people to kiss the baby’s face or touch his hands.

She says her parents have gone along with the kissing rule, but won’t stop touching her baby’s hands.

“I’m not too worried after they’ve washed them at mine but would rather they didn’t as [the baby] puts them in his mouth a lot. Despite me asking them not to, every time they see him, they still do it!”

The woman was particularly upset when her parents met the family while they were out shopping.

“And again they would not stop touching his hands! I mean, FFS, it’s bad enough when they’re at mine, but out and about, when you’re touching cars, ticket machines and door handles, why would you then go and continually stroke a newborn’s hands?”

She says she’s becoming reluctant to see her mother and father, and it’s obvious.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with my parents and can’t understand, when they are so obsessed with [the baby], why they keep doing this.”

The woman says she does have hygiene-related OCD but she thinks that how she feels about the kissing and touching is normal.

“I know I’m not been too mad as we were given a sheet on the importance of it and handwashing technique in hospital.”

Many of the people who replied felt the woman was being unfair to her parents, and told her she should seek help from her GP.

“You sound really anxious and unwell,” posted one woman. “I think you need to focus on getting treatment for your condition and not your parents.”

“If a baby can survive a vagina it can survive a septuagenarian kiss on the cheek,” declared another.

However, a few took her side, saying they’d also asked visitors to wash their hands when their child was newborn. One woman was annoyed at her relatives’ lack of hygiene towards her baby girl.