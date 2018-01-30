Sorry germaphobes, your hand sanitiser isn't doing as much as you think it is.

Like many people in workplaces far and wide, two weeks ago I was struck down with the flu.

The fever came and went and then I became the gross snuffly colleague, typing away with one hand, with fingers reaching to the tissue box the other. Then, in an effort to not be phlegm-infused pariah among work mates, room mates and friends, I bought a bottle of hand sanitiser.

About four years late to the party, I proceeded to gleefully wipe down my mouse, keyboard and desk surface, and attacked my hands with reckless abandon, admittedly drunk off my new-found cleanly smugness.

And then I realised that I was wrong. Very wrong.

LISTEN: Not so keen on hand sanitiser? How about a tongue scraper? TV Presenter Nick Tobias shares the way a daily tongue scraping has changed his life, on Can’t Live Without. Post continues after audio.



The problem with hand sanitiser is that they’re only anti-bacterial and not anti-viral – which is what causes the majority of colds, and flu, says the very qualified Dr Grant Hill-Cawthorne who is the Senior Lecturer in Communicable Disease Epidemiology at University of Sydney.

“The vast majority of things that people have this time a year are viral,” he says.

“Actually, nine times out of ten if you contract an infection or a tummy bug, or something like that, it’s going to be a virus.”

Thus making your hand sanitiser redundant.

Sorry.

But the bacteria! I hear you say, what about the bacteria?

Well, it turns out we should be leaving our bodies alone to do their own thing.

Instead our over-reliance on anti-bacterial products could be killing off our “friendly bacteria,” the kind that helps us fight pathogenic, infection causing strains.

“It’s a balancing act,” he says.