The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday November 9.

Trump refusing to concede, while spending a second day on the golf course.

Outgoing American president Donald Trump has returned to the golf course for a second day, continuing his refusal to concede the US presidency.

He has continued to condemn the electoral process and the media's 'role' in the day on Twitter with unfounded claims like: "We believe these people are thieves. The big city machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election. Best pollster in Britain wrote this morning that this clearly was a stolen election, that it’s impossible to imagine that Biden outran Obama in some of these states."

“We should look at the votes. We’re just beginning the tabulation stage. We should look at these allegations. We’re seeing a number of affidavits that there has been voter fraud. We have a history in this country of election problems. In Pennsylvania you had an order by a... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

His most recent tweet attacks the media: "Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks!"

Melania Trump has also joined in her husband's calls for a "fair election," writing;

"The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal - not illegal - vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency."