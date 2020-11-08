Melbourne restrictions have been eased once more, with intrastate travel restrictions removed.

From 11:59pm on Sunday, Melbournians will be free from COVID-19 travel restrictions within Victoria.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the news on Sunday, saying the current 25-kilometre rule and the "ring of steel" separating metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria will be removed.

It comes as the state has recorded its ninth straight day without a new COVID-19 case, bring the 14-day average for daily cases in Melbourne to 0.4.

Yesterday there were 0 new cases & no lost lives reported. The 14 day average is 0.4, there are 2 cases with unknown source. As we head to COVID normal, there will soon be changes to the data reported in this tweet.

Travel freedom is set to expand again when the NSW border reopens to Victorians on November 23.

A number of other restrictions will also ease from Monday, including hospitality numbers increasing to 40 indoor patrons and 70 outdoor patrons.

A household will also now be able to receive up to two different adult visitors per day, either together or separately, excluding any intimate partners or those who ordinarily reside at the household.

From November 22, up to 10 visitors at a time can visit a household and up to 50 people can gather outdoors from any number of households.