'We will restore the soul of America.' Kamala Harris and Joe Biden deliver their victory speech.

From Wilmington, Delaware, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have delivered their victory speech after their historic win in the 2020 US Presidential election, defeating Donald Trump.

At least 74 million Americans voted for the Biden and Harris ticket, giving them the most votes ever cast for a US Presidential candidate.

On Saturday night, local time, Harris spoke first, thanking Americans for turning out in record numbers to ensure their voices were heard.

"You chose hope and unity, decency, science and, yes, truth," Harris said. The Vice-President-elect will be the first woman, the first Black American and the first American of Asian descent to serve as vice president, the country's No. 2 in office. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addresses the nation from the Chase Center November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Image: Getty. Harris acknowledged the gravity of her historical moment, telling the crowd: "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last.

"Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities," Harris continued. "And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message. Dream with ambition. Lead with conviction. And see yourselves in a way that others may not, simply because they have never seen it before. But know that we will applaud you every step of the way."

