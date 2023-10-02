'People want to know why.' Melissa Leong just spoke about Jock Zonfrillo for 'first and last time'.

She said we lived in a time of instant gratification where people expect access to information

"So when you can't access information, there's a bit of a disconnect there because people want to know why.

"And, for me, the why is very simple: Because it's not my story to tell.

"When someone leaves us, it affects so many people, whether or not it's someone who has a public profile. When someone leaves your life, it affects a whole community of people, and each one of them is dealing with that loss in a different way.

"I feel like it isn't constructive to continue to vocalise the way that I might feel, because it may impede someone else's process. And so this is what makes sense to me... to approach this moment in my time with respect and to go gently with it."

Leong, who along with Zonfrillo and Andy Allen joined MasterChef in 2020, explained that she'd made a conscious decision to remain quiet about more personal aspects of her life when accepting the judges job.

"That's just me - that’s not my family, that's not my close friends, that's not the people in my immediate orbit. It isn't fair for them to be dragged through things."

She said she would happily share about "the broader themes in life" and lessons she'd learned along the way.

"That's sort of the line for me: if it helps someone else, great. But still, all of us should reserve the right for keeping some things private. Privacy is at an all-time low, and I think we should value it more."

Feature image: Instagram/@fooderati.