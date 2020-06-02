"It's a game-changer for dry isolation skin": 19 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

If March went for an eternity, April and May flew by in a second because suddenly, it’s June.

From high-end goodies to brilliant budget buys, we need to talk about so many new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and fragrance products we are loving sick.

Here you’ll find reviews of the most exciting new May beauty launches from our lifestyle writers and in-house beauty junkies, as well as the cult products we’ve fallen back in love with.

So sit back, get your debit card ready and enjoy.

WATCH: Here’s what the horoscopes are up to with self-care in isolation. Post continues after video.

Video by Mamamia

"A friend of mine was wearing this a while back and I thought it was the most flattering deep nude colour. I bought it and haven’t looked back. On my fairly pale skin, it looks a little like a red wine colour at first, but once you add lip gloss and give it a few hours, the colour lightens really beautifully.” - Charlie Begg, Editorial Assistant.