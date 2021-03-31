"Obsessed is an understatement." 20 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Friends, we're back with our monthly beauty roundup.

Because during the month of March, we've tried plenty of new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and fragrance products.

Here you’ll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in March, as well as the products we’ve rediscovered and fallen back in love with.

So, sit back, get your debit card ready, and enjoy.

"A chemical exfoliant is quite possibly my favourite skincare product. You can visibly see how it removes dead skin cells and leaves the skin clean and clear. It's seriously satisfying. I started using this one a few weeks ago because I loved the price ($30) and after one use, I fell in love. The product got rid of EVERY BIT of dead skin on my face (sorry if that's too much information) and left it even and glowy. Obsessed is an understatement." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

