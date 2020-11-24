6 skincare products you probably don't need in your routine, according to a beauty editor.

Look, if there's one thing I enjoy doing, it's providing folk with bucket loads of info on snazzy new beauty products. Never gets tired. Skincare especially. Because as science and technology keeps improving, so do the products available to us - and there's some seriously wonderful, powerful, ground-breaking stuff out there.

But boy, there's also a LOTTA fluffy, frilly, unnecessary s**t. Cause in today's Instagram-fuelled beauty space, it seems like nothing is off the table (hello, vagina masks. We didn't see you come in).

Watch: While there might be a lot of fluff out there when it comes to skincare, SPF isn't one of them. Here's how to protect your skin from the sun.



The hard truth? A lot of what we buy and are told about skincare is actually total BS.

And while we're all for doing WATEVAITTAKES to make you feel great (cause self-care does that! It's a delightful thing! Relaxing!), if you're anything like us you don't have the pennies to indulge in the ~extras~. You'd much rather spend on products that actually work.

That's why I’ve written an article on some unnecessary skincare things that are a little mediocre, and you probably don't need to fork out on. Not cause I want to bully certain products (ermmm, we're all getting along just fine thank you), but cause I really believe that you really don't need that 12th serum.

Let's go, friends.