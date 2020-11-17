3 beauty writers on exactly how they achieve their 'no makeup makeup' look.

Let's be honest: most of us haven't touched our matte, full-coverage makeup products in months.

Since COVID-19 forced us to spend time at home, where we collectively leaned into skincare, many of us have come to prefer our face looking a little more natural.

The no-makeup makeup look is always on trend, but this summer it's set to be your go-to. So how do you achieve it?

Three beauty writers from Mamamia's You Beauty Collective shared exactly how they nail theirs. Praise be.

Alisha.





If there's one thing I've perfected in my 20s, it's my 'no-makeup makeup' look. You knowww what I'm talking about - it's the routine you pull out when you want to look effortless. But the truth behind the #justwokeuplikethis dewy skin, flushed cheeks vibe is actually 10 products (a combination of skincare and makeup) all strategically placed to leave me fresh-faced.