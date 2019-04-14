"Sorry, Noah Centineo. The Perfect Date might just be the most average movie on Netflix."

I will never watch The Perfect Date again. Ever.

Considering I’ve seen Netflix’s first wildly successful high school romantic comedy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before SIX TIMES, a number only set to rise, the fact I’ll never press play on the streaming service’s latest movie says everything you need to know about it.

The Perfect Date has all the makings for a very watchable teen rom-com. Starring Noah Centineo, the American actor who quickly captured the hearts of girls and grown women as Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, I and many others had the Australian premiere date of Friday April 12 penciled in our calendars since the trailer first dropped months ago.

But I ended up bitterly disappointed and I’ll tell you why.

You can watch the trailer for The Perfect Date below. Post continues after video.

Video by MMC

The premise is simple… but not in an artistic way. Centineo plays Brooks Rattigan, a “poor” high school student who dreams of changing the world like his idols Steve Jobs and Michael Jordan.

The only thing Brooks cares about is going to the American Ivy League college Yale. And sports cars. And dating the hottest girl in school. And money. In the words of one of his love interests, he’s an “oblivious, self-absorbed pr*ck”.

Right off the bat, you kind of hate Brooks. Like, really despise him, because he reminds you of that d*ckhead in high school who thought he’d be on the Forbes rich list one day.

But because you love Noah Centineo/Peter Kavinsky so much, you’ll decide to give Brooks a chance.

After agreeing to chaperone his high school bully’s cousin Celia, played by Laura Marano, to her formal for a cash payment and the chance to drive the bully’s sports car (whhhhhaaaaaaaaat?!), Brooks comes up with an idea for a way to make enough money to pay for Yale.

An app called The Stand In, a non-sexual escort service which allows women to request a customised perfect date. For a small fee. From personality and style to whether or not he’s a good listener, Brooks can become whatever women want him to be.