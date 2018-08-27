Life before the Netflix movie To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before was a darker time.

A time without Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean.

A time before we knew what Aidan from Sex and the City was up to.

Since dropping on Netflix earlier this month, the endearing young adult flick has become a cult classic in its infancy, and if you don’t understand why, GO AND WATCH IT NOW. (No, seriously, what are you still doing here?)

Along with all the feelings To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before made us feel (happy, sad, nostalgic for the age 16, a sudden craving for a Korean yoghurt drink), the entire world gained a new crush on Noah Centineo, the fella who plays Peter Kavinsky, the “fake boyfriend” of Lara Jean (Lana Condor). He officially has all of our hearts not only for his looks, but because the character he plays is genuinely lovely. I mean he drove across town to get his girlfriend her favourite Korean yoghurt drink – I can’t even name one guy who would have proactively done that in my high school.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Centineo (@ncentineo) on Aug 9, 2018 at 1:02pm PDT

These tweets do a good job of summing up our new-found obsession: