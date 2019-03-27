Noah Centineo is the fake boyfriend of all our dreams in the trailer for The Perfect Date.

Last year, the world was graced with some of the best romantic comedies that had been released in years.

From To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before to The Kissing Booth, many a night was spent cuddled up on the couch with some popcorn, chocolate, and all your gal pals.

It was a good time for the world, and we’re willing to bet that crime rates reduced on the back of everyone staying inside.

Watch the trailer for The Perfect Date. Post continues after video.



But then, following the Christmas movie boom, it all just… stopped.

We were forced to endure life without Noah Centineo and forgot what second-hand butterflies felt like.

Crime rates went back up, and no one knew how to spend their weekends.

Until now.

Featuring two crowd favourites, Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’s Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date is on the way.