'I did exactly what he said to do.' The true story behind Netflix's Don't Pick Up The Phone.

Content warning: This story deals with sexual abuse and may be triggering for some readers.

On an ordinary day in April 2004, 18-year-old Louise Ogborn was working the dinner shift at a McDonald's outlet in Mount Washington, Kentucky, when something extraordinary happened.

Louise, who had taken the minimum-wage position because her mother had recently lost her job, was called into the small office at the back of McDonald's and informed by assistant manager Donna Jean Summers that a customer had accused her of stealing. Donna said there was a policeman on the phone called Officer Scott, who had told her that Louise could either be strip-searched there at the restaurant or arrested, taken to jail, and then searched.

"I just remember being distraught. I was so upset that someone would blame me for something so horrible," Louise said later in a 2007 court deposition. "I was bawling my eyes out and literally begging them to take me to the police station because I didn't do anything wrong."

The officer on the phone told Donna that the store manager as well as "McDonald's corporate" were also on the line. He told Donna to tell Louise to remove all her clothing, including her bra and underwear.

Donna did as told. So did Louise.

All the while, the CCTV camera in the small office captured everything.

CCTV footage from 2004. Image: Netflix.