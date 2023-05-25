Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann met on the set of Law and Order: SVU. They've been together ever since.

Who would ever have thought true love would blossom on the set of Law & Order: SVU?

Certainly not Mariska Hargitay.

The actor has starred as Detective Olivia Benson in the crime series since its inception in 1999, spanning 24 seasons.

But it's the third season that made its mark on Hargitay and changed the course of the actor's life - because that is when she met Peter Hermann.

Watch: Broadway stars that got their start on Law & Order.



Video via Supplied.

Hermann made a guest appearance that season, playing defence attorney Trevor Langan.

Appearing on the The Drew Barrymore Show, Hargitay said she "was nervous" to meet Hermann, and made a joke that didn't land.

Shortly after, Hermann asked Hargitay on a date. The location for their first official meeting outside of work? Well, church of course.