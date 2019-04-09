If you’d like to know what it’s like to feel devoid of happiness, hope and general humanity, then by all means please watch Netflix’s new zombie drama, Black Summer.

The new Netflix original series takes place in suburban America and follows a group of survivors who are attempting to make their way to a military evacuation site as the world is in a state of disaster and fast-moving zombies are now tearing through the streets.

The first episode in the seven-episode series opens on a desolate street lined with forgotten friendly-looking family homes that now look foreboding and unwelcoming. Our first sign of human life comes onto the screen in the form of people, some families clutching hands and others running along alone with their heads down, quietly and furtively making their escape to some unknown destination.

This eerie silence is an unnerving storytelling device that is used throughout every episode of Black Summer, with long, tension-filled scenes, never once broken up with a background track or any hint of ambient sound. So there is nothing on hand to give the audience some form of relief.

When a series of military trucks appear on the scene we finally know where this group of terrified survivors are rushing to, in the midst of the zombie-filled chaos there is only one safe refuge left to flee to and these trucks are the last ticket out of town.

At the front of the anxious pack of people clamouring for safe harbour is Rose (Jaime King), but when her husband is denied entry to the evacuation vehicles, due to a suspicious looking wound on his stomach, her young daughter is ripped away from her and the rest of the survivors are left their standard.

Left on her own, Rose soon joins up with a small group of fellow refugees, all with brutal backstories, as they attempt to make their way through the now hostile environment to their loved ones at the refugee centre.

Despite numerous TV shows, movies and books still being flooded with different takes on zombie lore and story arcs, these decaying creatures are still very much having their moment in the pop-culture sun.

The Walking Dead is still one of the most-watched shows in the world, despite now moving into its tenth season and has spawned the popular spin-off series Fear the Walking Dead, an upcoming trilogy of films starring Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes and a newly announced scripted series that will be set in the same world.