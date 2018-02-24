Why you need to be watching iZombie, the most addictive rom-com on TV.

The problem with romantic comedies these days is that the story-lines are not very original and the characters not very lovable.

They are also somehow completely lacking in blood, gore, death and flesh eating monsters.

Until now, that is.

If you’re looking for an addictive new series to become completely submerged in, then Stan’s iZombie is the show for you. And you had better get up to speed quick, beacause the highly-anticipated fourth season is dropping next week.

Now, don’t let the show’s title throw you off – it’s the same name of the comic book series from which the show is based, but it’s nothing close to The Walking Dead , Night of the Living Dead or any other kind of post-apocalyptic film where hoards of the undead lunge down empty, rubbish filled streets while filthy flesh rots off their mutilated bones.

The zombies in iZombie are functioning members of society (most of the time) and instead of looking like rotting corpses, they are actually extremely attractive.

iZombie centers on Olivia “Liv” Moore (played by Rose McIver), a Seattle medical resident who lives a very well-ordered life.

She’s a doctor who excels in her high pressure job (where she is a perfectionist workaholic), has a group of close friends and is engaged to one of those “perfect” guys you only find in movies that star either Reese Witherspoon or Drew Barrymore.

One night, in order to be a bit more adventurous and to try and make friends with her medical colleagues, Liv attends a boat party and, literally, all hell breaks lose.

In this case, “hell” is a whole bunch of flesh-devouring zombies who are unleashed on the party-yacht and promptly set about chowing down on the guests, including Liv.

Hours later, after the sun has come up and police and ambulance offices are attending to the disaster scene, Liv wakes up inside a body-bag strewn on a nearby beach to find herself not-quite-alive, her hair turning white and feeling a ravenous hunger for human brains.

This is obviously a less-than-ideal situation, and it completely turns Liv’s life upside down.

She breaks up with her fiancé, stops speaking to her family, quits her promising medical career and moves in with her best friend Peyton (Aly Michalka) without actually telling her that she is technically no longer alive, which begins to ruin their friendship.

However, she still needs cash for rent and a fresh supply of human brains in order to avoid losing her mind and going full zombie, so she pulls off a pretty resourceful move and gets a job as a coroner’s assistant for the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Her boss, head medical examiner Ravi (Rahul Kohli) quickly figures out her secret and together the two of them begin to help the Seattle Police Department solve the murders of the people who are brought into the morgue. All thanks to the fact that after Liv eats a human brain she temporarily takes on the personality of that person and has flashes of their memories leading up to the moment they died.