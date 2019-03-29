With every new month comes the gift of a whole new bunch of TV shows and movies dropping onto our Netflix accounts.

The new to Netflix Australia offerings this month include Brie Larson’s directorial debut Unicorn Store, the new zombie thriller series Black Summer and a gooey teen rom-com called The Perfect Date.

Here’s everything you need to know so you can plan your April viewing accordingly.

Movies new to Netflix Australia in April 2019

Unicorn Store

This fantasy comedy movie was directed and co-produced by Captian Marvel herself Brie Larson, in her feature film directorial debut. Unicorn Store follows a woman named Kit who receives an invitation form n unknown source that will help her fulfill the childhood dreams she had lost.

Premiere date: April 5

The Silence

The latest entry into Netflix’s horror and end-of-the-world genre, hot on the heels of Bird Box, is The Silence. When a vicious swarm of creatures, known as Vesps, are released from an ancient cave, 16-year old Ally Andrews (Kiernan Shipka) and her family, played by Stanley Tucci, Miranda Otto and Kyle Breitkopf go on the run from both the flesh-eating creatures and humans who are hunting them. The catch is, the creatures in The Silence are blind and attracted to sound, so they have to hide in complete silence.

Premiere date: April 10

Who would you take to a deserted island?

In this new Netflix original film, four longtime flatmates celebrate their last night together. As part of their celebration, they decide to play a game in which a secret is revealed. A secret that changes all of their lives forever.

Premiere date: April 12

The Perfect Date

The new Netflix rom-com of our dreams is finally here.

Brooks Rattigan (Noah Centineo) is a high school student who dreams about getting into an Ivy League college, but lacks the actual funds to do so. So in typical rom-com fashion, he tries to take a little extra cash by posing as the boyfriend of fellow student Celia Lieberman (Laura Marano). The endeavor is so successful that he launches an app selling himself off as a date-for-hire, until he falls in love with one of the girls.

Premiere date: April 12