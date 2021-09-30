5:30am starts and "hectic" mornings: A day in the life of Turia Pitt.

Want to know how your favourite celebs spend their days? Yep, us too. In Mamamia’s A Day in the Life series, high-profile people share everything from what they eat for breakfast to their pre-bedtime rituals.

This week, we find out what life looks like for Turia Pitt.

"Hectic and chaotic."

That's what mornings are like in Turia Pitt's household.

The mother-of-two is woken up at 5.30am by her three-year-old son, Hakavai.

While many of us reach for our phone first thing in bed, Turia keeps hers in an entirely different room.

"By having it in a different room, it's kind of removing that temptation," the podcast host and author told Mamamia.

"I think you can get sucked into a digital vortex of Instagram Stories, emails and notifications... and you sort of start thinking about what everyone else wants from you rather than what you want for yourself."

Watch: Turia Pitt has been to hell and back recovering from catastrophic injuries. Post continues below.



Video via 60 Minutes.

As a morning person, Turia says she doesn't mind the early starts, even if they are busy.

"The first three hours of the morning are pretty chaotic. I'm playing with the kids, playing hide and seek, jumping on the trampoline, and trying to get them ready... I normally drop Hakavai off at school and Rahiti, the baby, is usually with myself, my partner or my mum."

When it comes to breakfast, Turia hates having the same thing every day. Except for coffee, of course.

"For breakfast I'll have chicken soup, or eggs on toast, or a bowl of cereal, yoghurt, that type of thing."

To keep herself organised, the 34-year-old also likes to plan out her to-do list for the day.

"I used to be stressed about things I needed to get done that day. But now, I try to just have a list of my top three priorities I need to do."

By 8.30am, she's in her home office and ready to get stuck into work.

"I work for myself and I work from home so I don't have to worry about driving anywhere or getting to the office by a certain time," she shared.

"I might just have a couple of meetings, maybe jumping into my 'RUN with Turia' program to do a live, or working on content for an interview on the podcast."

Thankfully, lockdown hasn't affected Turia's job. However, it has impacted her partner, Michael Hoskin, who was recently working as a helicopter pilot in Far North Queensland and couldn't come home for eight weeks.