LEIGH CAMPBELL: I tried that foundation everyone says looks like a filter.

I read (and watch) a lot of beauty reviews online because, well, it's my job.



About a month ago I came across a review of a new foundation that piqued my interest and immediately tried to buy it, but alas, it wasn't available yet.



Many, many more glowing reviews have surfaced since, and guess what? I finally got my mitts on a bottle a few weeks ago, so I'm adding to the pile of reviews.

While you're here, watch first date with Leigh Campbell. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

The product?



NARS Light Reflecting Foundation. It literally went on sale here four days ago.



I want to start off my review by stating that I sort of didn't want to love it, because it’s pretty pricey ($73). But because I think all NARS products are good, I knew I would at least like it, maybe even like it a lot. But I wasn't prepared to love it.



And, yep, you guessed it: I LOVED it.



François Nars, founder and all round genius (who I met once, and he signed a palette that I have not touched to this day) created the foundation with the goal of developing a formula that looks like makeup but acts like skincare, and is all about achieving your best skin.

Nars Light Reflecting Foundation. Image: Nars / Mamamia.



It’s a vegan formula, comprised of 70 per cent skincare ingredients, and is clinically shown to immediately strengthen and enhance luminosity, revealing a more even skin tone by 93 per cent. It claims it instantly blurs imperfections, smoothes the look of textured skin, and helps conceal blemishes, dark spots, and redness.