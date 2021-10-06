LEIGH CAMPBELL: These are the beauty ‘rules’ I always break.

Each week on You Beauty, Kelly and I tell you how to do things. How to shrink a pimple. How to tone brassy blonde. How to avoid a dodgy fake tan job.

The Youbies send us questions because they might not know how to use something, or how an ingredient works, or what the best practice is. And it got me thinking. All these ‘rules’ can make beauty feel scary, or restrictive, or confusing. And it shouldn’t be! Beauty should be fun.

So, I thought in the spirit of showing that I am definitely not a perfect beauty student either, I'd share the ‘beauty rules’ that I bend and break all the time.

See inside Mamamia Beauty Editor, Leigh Campbell's makeup bag. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

I don't get regular trims.

We all know that relatively frequent trims are the way to keep your hair looking healthy. I get it.

And yet, even when I can see the split ends, I don't always go for a cut. Why? Because I hate sitting in the hairdresser chair - it’s time that could be better used elsewhere. And also, my hair is dead, so what does a little damage matter anyway?

I rarely use a ‘proper’ cleanser.

I've said it on the podcast time and time again that for the most part I use micellar water as my one and only cleaning step.

A makeup artist friend of mine first got me onto Bioderma micellar water about a decade ago and I haven't ever looked back.

Listen to You Beauty, the twice-weekly podcast for your face. Post continues below.





I use it as my complete cleansing step and my skin loves it. Of course I test cleansers as part of my job and will recommend the good ones, but beyond that I always go back to the good old Bioderma micellar.

The best bit? It suits my lazy, tired mum lifestyle.

Sometimes I don't wear skincare to bed.

Okay, hear me out. I usually do the aforementioned micellar cleansing step while I’m supervising my toddler in the bath. Then I’ll leave my face fresh and bare so I can use my LED mask after he’s gone to bed.