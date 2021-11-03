LEIGH CAMPBELL: I've been a beauty expert for 15 years. Here are my favourite products under $10.

Show me a woman who doesn't love a bargain.

Go on. I’ll wait here.

See, she doesn't exist. Everyone loves to find a total gem - a cheap dress, an affordable pair of shoes - because for some reason the dopamine hit is all that more exciting when the price tag seems too good to be true.

It’s the same with beauty. I’m lucky enough to get free beauty products all the time, some of them very expensive - but I still shop for products and am beside myself with excitement when I find a fantastic concealer or wonderful eyeshadow that’s a total bargain.

And so here are the cheap but great, the affordable but effective, the I-have-to-tell-the-Youbies-about-these Savies. And the best part is, I’ve kept them all under 10 bucks.

Enough Collagen Moisture Foundation, $7.58. Image: iHerb.

This is the infamous iHerb foundation I recommended on the podcast earlier in the year. So hydrating, so glowy, so cheap.

Dermal Therapy Lip Balm in Paw Paw, $6.49. Image: Chemist Warehouse.