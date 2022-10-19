"I went into complete panic." At 36, Naomi Watts started going through perimenopause.

Naomi Watts has opened up about her personal experience with perimenopause.

The Academy Award-nominated actress is done with the silence and stigma that has long surrounded this period of women's lives and is now making it her business (literally).

Watts, 54, has just launched her own beauty brand called Stripes, which is designed specifically for women in midlife, dealing with perimenopause and menopause.

It's something the actress knows about all too well, showing symptoms of perimenopause much earlier than her peers, at a pivotal time in her life.

"I found myself at 36 and perimenopausal, a word I didn't even know about, and at the precipice of trying to start a family," Watts said at The New Pause Symposium in New York City in October.

"So I went into complete panic, felt very lonely, very much less-than or like some kind of failure and what was I going to do?"

In an October profile with InStyle magazine for World Menopause Day, Watts shared how she thankfully had a colleague, who experiencing perimenopause too, who she could lean on.