A year after going public, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup may have just tied the knot.

White dress. Bouquet. Wedding rings. Check, check, check.

Aussie icon Naomi Watts and her actor boyf Billy Crudup have set the gossip mill into overdrive after they were pictured stepping out of a car outside their apartment in New York City on Friday.

With her hand tightly clasped around a posy of white flowers, the King Kong star set off giant rumours that the couple had officially tied the knot. And I haven’t even mentioned the Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lily Guipure Dress she was wearing!

While leading the way and carrying their bags, Billy made for a crisp groom (??) in a white shirt and navy suit, and LET’S NOT FORGET THE FACT THEY WERE BOTH WEARING WEDDING RINGS and that Naomi was sitting underneath the huge diamond that she’s been sporting lately.

Now that’s one way to get our attention.

What do we know about the potential newlyweds?

Naomi and Billy have kept a pretty low profile throughout their relationship which is thought to have started back in 2017 after meeting on the set of Netflix’s psychosexual drama Gypsy. Heck, the couple only went public at last year’s SAG Awards, walking the red carpet together.

Five years earlier they’d been spotted holding hands in New York and the only time before that they were seen hugging was in 2018 – so props to them on keeping their situationship on the downlow.