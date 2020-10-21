We were wrong about Naomi Campbell all along.

In the story of Naomi Campbell's life the words 'trailblazer', 'supermodel' and 'icon' were slowly scratched away and replaced with 'angry', 'difficult' and 'has been'.

From the 1980s, Naomi Campbell's star rose as she walked international catwalks, graced the covers of magazines and worked with the world's top fashion designers and photographers.

Yet over the decades, a new narrative has crept in, one that tried to erase her success and activism and replaced it with the caricature of a woman prone only to violence and tantrums.

The story of Naomi Campbell is a timely reminder that two truths can exist within the same person.

For instance, it's true that the model, entrepreneur and actress, now 50, has been convicted of assault on multiple occasions.

She pleaded guilty to assaulting her former housekeeper, who had accused her of throwing a BlackBerry at her in 2006 and in 2008 she pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers at London Heathrow Airport.

Then in 2015, Naomi was sentenced to six months' probation for her 2009 assault on a paparazzo photographer after she hit him with her handbag for taking pictures of her and her then-partner.

These are all chapters of the supermodel's public life that are worthy of conversation and critique, yet in the case of Naomi Campbell this has been the dominating headline in the media landscape for decades.

She's certainly not the first woman in the public eye to have brushes with the law, yet somehow the 'angry Naomi' narrative stuck with her in a way it never would have stuck to white celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon (arrested for disorderly conduct) or Emma Roberts (arrested for domestic violence).

Even fellow supermodel Kate Moss, who has been removed from flights by police for being disruptive and faced numerous drinking and drug allegations, is still thought of in terms of her career first and her behavior second.