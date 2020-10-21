Emma Roberts' mum accidentally announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Then Emma blocked her.

Last month, Emma Roberts announced she's pregnant with her first child.

After months of tabloid speculation, the 29-year-old actress shared the news that she and her partner, Garrett Hedlund are expecting, in the most relaxed way possible - uploading a series of photos with her cradling her baby bump on Instagram.

"Me... and my two favourite guys," she captioned the snaps.

But whilst this was her official announcement, Roberts' mother was actually the one to let the news slip.

When appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her new Netflix film, Holidate, Roberts explained that she wanted to keep her pregnancy as quiet as possible. But after the tabloids got wind of it, her mum accidentally confirmed it.

"I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low-key, but unfortunately, my mother has Instagram. Which, mothers and Instagram, it's a bad combination," she told the late night TV host. "She definitely spilled the beans."

Roberts then explained to Kimmel that her mum, Kelly Cunningham, only recently got given an iPhone.

"What you need to understand about my mum is that she doesn't own a computer and she had a flip phone up until three years ago. So for Mother's Day, I got her an iPhone," Roberts continued. "It was the worst thing I ever did."

Young Emma Roberts with her mum Kelly Cunningham. Image: Getty.