From press-on nails to metallics: 9 of the very best nail designs if you can't help but bite.

Hello, you've reached nail biters anonymous. If you would like to search for a magical answer to stop biting your nails, please press #1. If you would like to see if some jazzy nail art might help instead, please press #2...

Nail biting. It's a fickle habit to kick, and just when you think you've dealt with it, more often than not it just... creeps back up on you.

Sigh.

If this sounds like you, don't worry - you're not alone.

Former Mamamia lifestyle writer Amy Clark was a self-confessed nail biter - and she regularly shared her journey with us, sharing her personal experience of what works - and what doesn't.

She said, "Ever since I can remember, I’ve been a nail biter. Right down to the quick."

"In times of stress, or just plain boredom, you’ll find me chomping away with my fingers in my mouth."

"I've searched high and low for the magical answer of how to stop biting your nails, tasting many a disgusting nail polish flavours along the way."

The only solution Amy said she's ever known to deliver long-lasting results? Nail art.

"Whether it's the fear of cracking a tooth or pain of ruining a beautiful manicure (or a bit of both), getting my nails pimped out with nail art for short nails is a full proof method to kicking the downright dirty habit once and for all."

Watch: We're all guilty of the endless, endless tapping when we have our nails done. Here's a quick glimpse into what life is like with and without nails.