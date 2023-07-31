Every delicious detail you need to know about the new season of My Kitchen Rules.

There's nothing quite like a home-cooked meal, which is exactly why we can't wait for the new season of My Kitchen Rules to hit our screens.

Yep, Channel 7 has confirmed there will be another season of the hugely popular cooking show, featuring world-renowned culinary geniuses as judges, along with aspiring chefs serving up deliciously heartfelt dishes, right from their very own backyards (presumably more like their kitchens).

From where to watch, to who you can expect to see, here's absolutely everything you need to know about My Kitchen Rules.

What is the prize for My Kitchen Rules 2023?

As with previous years, contestants have taken home $100,000 for winning the competition, so we can expect the prize pool to be around the same this year.

Who are the Judges on My Kitchen Rules 2023?

This year we will welcome leading culinary professionals Colin Fassnidge, Nigella Lawson and Manu Feildel, all of whom are set to co-host and judge our aspiring chefs in the new season of My Kitchen Rules.

Who are the cast of My Kitchen Rules 2023?



