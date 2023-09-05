My Kitchen Rules promised wholesome TV. In their first episode back, they failed.

If you had hoped for this new season of My Kitchen Rules to revert back to its old, wholesome ways — you're in for some disappointment.

The cooking competition, where celebrity chefs Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge travel across the country to meet Australia’s most passionate home cooks, is supposed to be a chance for real people to cook real food in their real homes for a chance at a $100,000 cash prize.

But for the last few seasons, we've had to endure a whole lot more drama, gossip and bullying than actual wholesome cooking.

Watch a snippet of My Kitchen Rules here. Post continues after video.



Video via network 7.

We, like the rest of the viewers at home, noticed the shift as the show became all about on-screen feuds between contestants, tense group dinner parties and a lot of unnecessary drama.

It was an attempt to maintain viewership but the show's original fans didn't buy into it.

And neither did Feildel who has been a judge on the show since it began in 2010.

The cast of My Kitchen Rules season 13. Image: Network 7.