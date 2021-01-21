"We just never stopped fighting." Colin Fassnidge on his years-long feud with Manu Feildel.

On Wednesday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Colin Fassnidge opened up about his years-long feud with chef Manu Feildel.

Speaking to fellow contestant Grant Denyer, Fassnidge shared that he used to "fight everybody" in the early years of his career.

"Me and Miguel [Maestre] didn't get on, me and Manu [Feildel] didn't get on," he explained.

"I don’t know. We just never stopped fighting."

The 45-year-old's feud with Manu Feildel first began when the celebrity chef won Dancing with the Stars in 2011.

At the time, Fassnidge mocked Feildel in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph.

"If you do these things it’s got to be on your own terms and not be [made to look] a fool, like making you wear a clown suit and dance around a studio," Fassnidge said, according to news.com.au.

"Look, I don’t knock your man Manu, but he’s not going to go back in the kitchen again... and that’s fine, he’s changed careers," he continued.

"He’s going to make a lot of money out of that, but don’t go back and say you’re a full-time chef."

Four years later, however, Fassnidge began working with Feildel on Channel Seven's My Kitchen Rules.

"When I did MKR, they knew me and Manu didn’t get on because we’d had Twitter wars and all this sh*t," Fassnidge told Denyer on I'm A Celebrity.

"First day on set I was like, 'Oh f**k, it’s his baby, he’s the daddy of the show.' I walk on and they’re like, 'This is the new guy,' and he’s like, 'F**k this,'" he continued.