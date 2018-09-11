"From the moment my son could talk he'd tell me about 'The Men' who'd come into his room."

My psychic abilities came to the fore after I miscarried my second child, a daughter, whom I would have named Brooke, had she survived. After this incident my psychic abilities opened up and could not be shut down. This was an extremely traumatic time in my life and at times it was terrifying to witness the daily visions that I was being shown by the spirit world.

After the miscarriage I was told that I would most likely not be able to conceive any more children, due to numerous health issues. Deep down in my heart I knew that this was not the case. I could feel that there were other little souls waiting to be born into my family.

Two years after the miscarriage occurred I fell pregnant with my beautiful son, Blake. This was a time of great joy, but also a time of great torment as my psychic abilities were growing stronger and stronger and I still found it very hard to control them.

During the pregnancy I worried what the visions and psychic experiences would do to my unborn child. To help calm me and alleviate the stress from my new psychic gifts, I did a lot of meditation and would listen to the singer Enya, to help me relax.

My boys, Ryan and Blake, were born one day and four years apart. Blake was born on 31 March 1994 and Ryan was born on 1 April 1990.

My paternal grandfather, Bernard Ernest Gee, shares the same birthday as Ryan; and for a moment, there, I thought that both boys would share the same birthday. However, I think Blake was a little too impatient to wait another 24 hours before arriving into this world.

From the moment Blake arrived, he was very aware of the spirit world. He was very different to Ryan. He was a very nervous baby and was not very cuddly like his older brother. If I had the window open and the curtains in the room moved with the breeze, he would become hysterical until I closed the window and the curtains stopped moving.

It was quite difficult to get him to settle. The only way I could settle him was to play music by Enya, which I am sure he heard while he was in utero.