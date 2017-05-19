'I'm a psychic detective. And I helped solve the murder of six-year-old Kiesha Abrahams.'

I was shown images of violence towards her. She showed me that she was always in trouble with her mother and that her mother and stepfather would burn her on the arms and legs with their cigarettes as punishment. She told me that she always wore a hat because her mother pulled her by the hair and she had big clumps of hair missing from her head. I could see that she had bruises on most parts of her body at one time or another.

I also saw that Kiesha wasn’t fed properly. She showed me that she was often bought takeaway food such as McDonald’s and given packets of potato chips, tiny teddies and other junk food to keep her quiet.

I asked Sharon if she could confirm the images that I was seeing. She said that she worried about the way the little girl was treated. Sharon had her own small children and she said that she liked to have Kiesha over to her home so that she could play with her own kids and be able to be a normal child.

The last time that she had seen Kiesha alive, Sharon said, was approximately two weeks before the girl was reported as missing. She said that Kiesha had been at one of her children’s birthday party. She said that at the time Kiesha had clumps of hair missing, which she thought was distressing.

Sharon asked me if I thought Kiesha was dead or alive. The answer was very heartbreaking. The news that Kiesha was in spirit is not something anyone would want to hear.

She asked what I thought had happened to Kiesha. This was another hard question to answer.

We decided to focus on what had happened to the little girl and where she could be found. I asked Kiesha to tell me where she was. She showed me that she was in bushland and that she was near water. The water was like that of a small creek and I felt that it was in an area of western Sydney. I grew up in Blacktown and I felt that it was west of there. The area was in the proximity of Mount Druitt, St Mary’s or possibly Penrith.

I knew that it was not far from power lines — I could see electrical towers in the distance and I could smell dirt. I could also smell eucalyptus trees, which also confirmed that she was in bushland. She showed me that there were dirt tracks near where she was buried and that BMX bike and motor-cross riders rode their bikes past.

I felt that she was confined in a large sports bag or a suitcase and I was picking up severe head injuries.

The reading drew to a close and I asked Sharon if I could borrow Kiesha’s hat and a photograph of her. I wanted to tune in further to see if I could pick up any more information over the next couple of days. Sharon agreed and we organised to keep in touch.

That night while driving home, I felt that I had a new little friend in the car and began to realise just how connected Kiesha and I had become. To be honest, experiencing the pain and suffering of such a little child is extremely hard to cope with.