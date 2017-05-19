'I'm a psychic detective. And I helped solve the murder of six-year-old Kiesha Abrahams.'

The following post is an edited extract from Debbie Malone’s new book, ‘Clues From Beyond’.
Twenty-four years ago my life was changed forever. After experiencing six near-death experiences through illness and a miscarriage in 1992, I began to see dead people. I did see them as a child but I had managed to find a way to shut them out. Unfortunately, after the miscarriage, I had no control over the visions that I received on a nightly basis.
The visions I saw were terrifying. I saw people being shot, stabbed, strangled, bashed, raped and set alight. The night became a time of fear, not a time of peace. I was frightened to go to sleep because these nightly events seemed to go on forever.
I began to question what I had done to deserve what I was going through. I tried everything to make the nightmares go away. The more fearful I became, the worse the visions were.
Eventually, I began to understand and realise that I had gone through a spiritual awakening. Instead of fearing my abilities, I began to embrace them and learn how to harness them to help those in the spirit world.
Debbie Malone on the latest episode of No Filter
The life that I live now is nothing like I could have ever imagined. I have always been a creative and artistic person and my chosen vocation was graphic designer and photographer, not psychic medium.
To be honest, I would never have chosen my current line of work. I was not someone who would go and see psychics and I always lived with the motto of ‘what you don’t know doesn’t hurt you’.
It seems that the spirit world had other ideas.
This type of work comes with a huge responsibility and I take what I do very seriously. I feel that I must have been given this ability for a reason, and if I can help one person then my life’s purpose is worthwhile.
I wish to point out that as a psychic medium I do not solve cases. I am an investigative resource who can be utilised by police to pick up information
that may provide new lines of inquiry in an unsolved crime.