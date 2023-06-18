A pregnancy announcement and 6 kids between them: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's family life.

Over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced they're expecting their first child together.

Kardashian confirmed the news at Barker's Blink-182 concert. She was in the crowd and held up a giant placard that read: 'Travis I'm Pregnant.'

Kardashian, 44, posted a video of the moment to Instagram along with Barker, 47, and it's since gone viral online.

Their journey to having a child together has been challenging though.

Video via Channel 10.

When the couple started officially dating in January 2021, they made their love clear on the world stage. And in October when they announced their engagement, Kardashian said she was keen to expand their blended family.

Kardashian has three children — Mason 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight — with her ex Scott Disick, while Barker has Alabama Luella, 17, Landon Asher, 19, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his former wife Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian and Barker soon decided to start IVF.