Nicola needed the morning-after pill. She was handed a questionnaire about her sex life.

Nicola walked into the pharmacy with her husband and her six-month-old daughter. The 32-year-old was there to pick up the morning-after pill.

Upon approaching a pharmacist and requesting the pill, she was handed a form.

"Confused, I asked him why I had to fill it out. The pharmacist said it was to better determine which treatment I needed, asking that I put my full name and address on the form, too," Nicola tells Mamamia.

"I nodded my head, thinking it would be basic questions around perhaps possible side effects - but when I looked at the form, it was a questionnaire with multiple-choice questions about my intimate life."

"When I said I wasn't comfortable filling out this form, he said it was their procedure and that they wouldn't sell it to me without the form completed."

"I pushed back and said that I didn't understand how the questions would impact the treatment. The young male pharmacist shrugged his shoulders."

Embarrassed and angry, Nicola turned to find her husband, realising a queue had formed behind her. Everyone was listening to her conversation with the pharmacist.

"I pushed the form away and walked out," she said.

When she went into another pharmacy, Nicola was asked to answer the same series of questions - this time, in person. Out on the pharmacy floor.

"They said I would need to fill out a form, but they had run out of them. The lady pharmacist very uncomfortably proceeded to ask me the same questions."

"But this time she looked over to see that I had a husband with me and a young baby which seemed to satisfy her reasons for why I may want the pill - being that I wasn't a single woman - so she gave me it."

Emergency contraception may be easier to access than ever before - however, the surrounding stigma is still thriving.