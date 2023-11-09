Moraya was crowned Miss Universe Australia. Now there's a petition for her to step down.

Moraya Wilson was crowned Australia's Miss Universe in September and is currently in El Salvador ahead of the global competition next week. However, a petition for her to step down has gained traction following reports that companies run by her parents, Anton and Melinda Wilson, owe more than $45 million to creditors following multiple company liquidations, including approximately $21 million to the tax office, according to a news.com.au investigation.

Her father will face court next month to fight charges of knowingly signing a false declaration and for defrauding creditors.

Anton Wilson is banned by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) from managing corporations until 2027, with his multiple failed companies owing creditors more than $45m. His ex-wife Melinda Wilson was in March last year also disqualified from managing corporations for five years, with debts of $39m.

Moraya, 22, has been caught in the crosshairs, as she is listed as the director of 10 companies involved in a failed hotel development in Melbourne that ASIC wants struck off the business register.

The bankrupt trustee of Anton, Nicholas Crouch of insolvency firm Crouch Amirbeaggi, alleges that Moraya's name was listed as director to enable the family business to continue despite her parent's bankruptcies.

She has denied any knowledge or involvement in the businesses.

In a statement to news.com.au, Wilson said she had "tendered my resignation from all of the companies".